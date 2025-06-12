BURNABY - Nikayla Small scored the first goal of her Northern Super League career Wednesday, helping AFC Toronto to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Rise.

Emma Regan got Toronto (4-3-1) on the board just two minutes into the game, and Kaylee Hunter put the visitors ahead 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

Mariah Lee cut Vancouver's deficit to 2-1 with a goal in the 68th minute before Small scored in the 73rd.

Rise midfielder Quinn converted a penalty kick in the eighth minute of injury time to seal the score at 3-2.

Vancouver (3-4-2) controlled 54 per cent possession across the game and outshot Toronto 13-8. The hosts also held a 4-3 edge in on-target shots.

Toronto will look to carry the momentum from the win into Calgary, where they'll face the Wild on Saturday. The Rise are off until June 22 when they host the league-leading Montreal Roses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.