VANCOUVER - Even as a ball boy, Niko Sigur was hungry to learn.

From his post on the B.C. Place sidelines, Sigur watched as rising stars Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies sprinted down the field for the Canadian men's soccer team during a game back in 2018 or 2019, studying and analyzing each player's movements with an eye to the future.

“I wanted to see, ‘How would I play in that situation, in a game like that?’ And it was a good intensity," he said. "And I always knew in the back of my mind that I could play there one day. And here I am.”

The 21-year-old right back/midfielder from Burnaby, B.C., is part of the Canadian squad preparing to open its Gold Cup campaign against Honduras on Tuesday.

Sigur expects about 40 family and friends to be in the stands at B.C. Place, the same stadium where he grew up watching the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Playing at home is "nice," he said, but Sigur has higher expectations than simply making it onto the roster.

“I'm more of the type of guy that I'm not really happy just being here and being a part of it," he said. "Obviously I want to contribute, and I know I can contribute. So obviously it's nice to be here, but I also want to make an impact and help the team, because I know I can.”

Canada is coming off a trophy-winning performance at the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament in Toronto earlier this week, where Sigur factored into two games.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch liked what he saw from the emerging talent.

“Niko's a clever footballer and he's eager to continue to prove himself as a young player," he said. "I think we all know he has big potential. He's got a lot of flexibility in different positions that he can play.

"But Niko's, I think, been very good, and had two good performances (last week) as well. I thought when he came in off the bench against Ivory Coast and he helped the game. So we like Niko.”

Getting into the national team talent pool has been a journey for Sigur.

A dual national, he played nine games for Croatia's U-21 team, including at the Euro 2023 U-21 Championship, before switching his allegiance to his birth country, Canada, last year.

Professionally, he came up through the Whitecaps academy system, then played university soccer for the York Lions before moving to Europe to begin his professional career.

Sigur signed with Hajduk Split in Croatia’s first division back in December 2023 and made 28 appearances last season, contributing three goals and an assist.

The winding road hasn't always been easy, he said.

“I would say the path I have, I definitely have a chip on my shoulder. Because I felt like I had to prove a lot of people wrong," he said. "And I don't think it's the same for kids even in recent years, because there's more opportunities.

"When I was growing up, there was no (Canadian Premier League). Obviously, there were MLS teams, but now you’ve guys got going to NCAA getting drafted, more players are coming through U sports. I'm glad I can be one of the guys that did that. But for me, personally, it was tough growing up.”

Sigur has now made four appearances for the national team and, as he prepares for Tuesday's contest — and the rest of the Gold Cup, which runs from June 14 through July 6 — he knows his role is about to grow.

“I think I'm probably going to get more responsibility, more minutes, maybe even a little bit of pressure on me. But it's nothing I'm not used to," he said. "There’s some injuries, there's some guys coming back from injury, so I know whether it be in right back or midfield, there's gonna be more responsibility.”

Following Tuesday's game, the 30th-ranked Canadians will shift to Houston to face No. 90 Curaçao on June 21 before wrapping Group B play against No. 81 El Salvador on June 24.

The winner and runner-up from each of the four groups advance to the knockout stage in the 16-team tournament.

Canada won the Gold Cup back in 2000 and was third in 2002. When the tournament was last held in 2023, the country lost to the United States in a penalty shootout in the round of 16.

For Marsch, this year's iteration is a key step in Canada's journey toward the 2026 World Cup.

"We know that the best thing we can do for next summer is take advantage of every moment we have together now to continue to develop where we are," the coach said. "We also know that the more success we have this summer, the better, the more confidence.

"They already have a lot of belief in themselves, most importantly, and in what we're developing. But now it's just about levels of how good we can continue to push."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.