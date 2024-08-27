Canada announced its 24-player roster for next month's friendlies against the United States in Kansas City, KA and versus Mexico in Arlington, TX.

Two players have been called up for the first time in Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur and Sporting Kansas City winger Stephen Afrifa.

“We’re excited to get the group back together after a positive Copa América," Canada manager Jesse Marsch said in a statement. "We’re eager to play against two of the best teams in our region to help prepare us for the upcoming Concacaf competitions."

Born in Burnaby, BC, the 20-year-old Sigur had previously represented Croatia at the youth level, but applied for a FIFA eligibility switch earlier this month.

A product of Florida International, the 23-year-old Afrifa was born in Toronto and is also eligible to play for Ghana through his parents.

Canada takes on the USMNT on Sept. 7 before facing El Tri on Sept. 10.

CANADA ROSTER FOR UNITED STATES, MEXICO FRIENDLIES

GK - Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers), Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota Unied)

DF - Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps), Moise Bombito (Nice), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers) and Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

MF - Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps), Mathieu Choiniere (Grasshopper Club), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split)

FW - Stephen Afrifa (Sporting Kansas City), Theo Bair (Auxerre), Jonathan David (Lille) Cyle Larin (Mallorca), Liam Millar (Hull City), Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC)