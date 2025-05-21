TORONTO - Mark Noonan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League effective June 30.

No reason was given for his departure. But the league said Noonan, an American who doubled as chief executive officer of Canadian Soccer Business, was returning to his U.S. home and would remain in a senior advisory capacity.

“On behalf of our board of directors and partners, we want to thank Mark for his great contributions to the growth and development of the CPL and CSB,” said Scott Mitchell, chairman of the CPL and CSB board of directors. “Mark is the consummate executive with unmatched integrity, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in an advisory role moving forward.

"The board would also like to thank Mark for playing an integral role in the transition to a new leadership structure which will be announced in the near future.”

Noonan, whose family home is in Hawaii, took over the dual role in September 2022.

“It has been a privilege to serve during this critical time in the sport’s growth, and I am incredibly proud of all that has been accomplished during my tenure,” said Noonan. “Since Day 1, I have cared deeply about the project and strived to leave it in a better place than when I arrived.

"Importantly, we have assembled a fantastic team at CPL and CSB that will continue carrying out the work of building a world class league, commercial enterprise, and legacy for the sport in Canada.”

David Clanachan was the first commissioner of the CPL, which kicked off in 2019.

The league listed its advances under Noonan’s leadership, from achieving annual double-digit growth in attendance and revenues to setting records for outgoing player transfers and signing young talent.

Noonan, however, is leaving a year in advance of the 2026 World Cup, something he called a "once-in-a-life opportunity for those of us that really care about the sport in this country."

The CPL hopes to add two teams in 2026.

An enthusiastic advocate of the Canadian league, Noonan doubtless took pride in the performances Tuesday by Forge FC and Valour FC against MLS opposition in the first leg of their Telus Canadian Championship, with Forge beating CF Montreal 1-0 and the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps needing a late goal to draw Valour 2-2.

Noonan also had to deal with a messy legal battle with Mediapro, the league's former media partner which alleged in court filings that the eight-team league had failed to deliver on promises to expand to 10 teams by 2020 and 16 teams by 2024.

There is also the ongoing battle to make OneSoccer, which airs the league's games, available everywhere on cable.

And as head of Canadian Soccer Business, Noonan was seen as wearing the black hat by those who decry the deal making CSB the representative for Canada Soccer's corporate partnerships and broadcast rights among other assets.

Canada Soccer, which does not hold an ownership stake in CSB, receives an annual payment under the deal as "the beneficiary of a rights fee guarantee." National team players complained that the CSB deal is holding the game back and preventing national teams from getting the kind of preparation they need.

Talks continue with Canada Soccer over possibly amending the agreement. But Noonan defended the deal.

"We continue to play a role as the growth engine of soccer in this country," Noonan said in a December 2023 interview.

"We've been unfairly criticized by people who have other agendas. We're not apologizing any more," he added. "We've been punched in the face unfairly."

Noonan's resume include stints with the U.S. Soccer Federation (chief marketing officer), Major League Soccer (executive vice-president, marketing) and World Surf League (chief commercial officer).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.