Northern Super League launching expansion process to add team in 2027

TORONTO - The Northern Super League says it is launching its expansion process to add an additional club in 2027.

The league kicked off last April with teams in six Canadian markets.

The NSL says it has engaged with the Florida-based Whitecap Sports Group, an international investment bank and advisory group, to recruit and evaluate potential new club owners in Canada.

The league says it will have a particular emphasis on markets in Central and Western Canada.

The six current clubs include Calgary Wild FC, Halifax Tides FC, Montreal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto and Vancouver Rise FC.

The 2025 campaign continues through Nov. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2025.