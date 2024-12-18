Northern Super League signs multi-year deal with Hummel to provide team uniforms

TORONTO — The Northern Super League has signed a multi-year partnership with Hummel to become its official kit provider.

Founded in 1923 by the Messmer family in Germany and now based in Denmark, Hummel provides kit for the Danish national team, Germany's Werder Bremen, Spain's Real Betis and England's Coventry City among others.

The Hummel logo is a stylized bumblebee (hummel is German for bumblebee).

The company will supply custom-designed playing kits and training gear for all six Northern Super League clubs.

"As our exclusive on-pitch apparel provider, Hummel’s unique and innovative Northern Super League kits will be instrumental in our efforts to rally Canadians and grow their passion for professional women’s soccer from coast to coast," NSL president Christina Litz said in a statement Wednesday.

The partnership represents Hummel’s first sponsorship of a professional women’s league.

"It’s an honour to be a part of this exciting new chapter for Canadian soccer, and we look forward to contributing to the league’s success and inspiring a new generation of athletes," said Hummel chief executive officer Lars Stentebjerg.

The NSL is slated to kick off in April with teams in Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024,