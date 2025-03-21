Northern Super League unveils official home kits for inaugural season

The Northern Super League (NSL) has officially unveiled its inaugural home kits, designed in collaboration with global sportswear brand hummel.

The home jerseys, tailored for each of the league’s six founding clubs, showcase distinct designs that reflect the identity, culture, and spirit of each team.

The kits will debut at the NSL’s historic opening match featuring Vancouver Rise FC hosting Calgary Wild FC at BC Place on April 16.

"Our clubs have designed kits with purpose, reflecting their identity, the passion of their communities, and the spirit of the players who define the NSL," said Kelly Shouldice, Vice President of Brand and Content, Northern Super League. "hummel has helped bring that vision to life, resulting in bold, iconic designs that fans can truly rally behind."

Club Kit Designs:

Calgary Wild FC

Meikayla Moore (Calgary Wild FC)

The Calgary Wild FC home kit features deep purple and vibrant red, mirroring the city’s dusk sky. Purple represents strength and ambition, while red reflects the fiery spirit of the team. At the heart of the design is the team crest, featuring the penetrating eyes of a prowler—symbolizing the Wild’s strategic, all-seeing presence on the pitch, waiting to strike with precision and power.

Halifax Tides FC

Christabel Oduro (Halifax Tides FC)

The Halifax Tides home kit embodies the powerful, ever-changing nature of the tides, symbolizing the transformation happening in women’s sports and the push for greater equality. The wave-like patterns reflect momentum, progress, and the breaking down of barriers. Just like the tides, this team will rise—strong, patient, and relentless.

Montréal Roses

Mégane Sauvé (Montreal Roses)

The Montréal Roses home kit is a bold tribute to courage and diversity, featuring a striking blue and red palette. Designed in collaboration with local artist Niti Marcelle Mueth, the dynamic patterns and rose motif symbolize the team’s blossoming strength and the vibrancy of Montreal. The avant-garde design embraces creativity and fearless expression, setting new trends in women’s sports.

Ottawa Rapid FC

Desiree Scott (Ottawa Rapid FC)

The Ottawa Rapid FC home kit is a visual testament to speed, power, and the raw beauty of nature. A deep, almost mysterious black forms the base, tinted with subtle hues of green and blue that evoke the rugged landscapes and dynamic spirit of the region. Bright accents cut through the dark, like flashes of lightning on the horizon, reminding opponents of the rapid force that defines this team. Large textural elements add depth and motion to the design, making every sprint and tackle feel like part of a relentless natural phenomenon. This kit speaks to the unyielding pace of Ottawa Rapid FC—a force that cannot be stopped.

AFC Toronto

Emma Regan (AFC Toronto)

AFC Toronto’s home kit is defined by its signature "Mighty Maroon," a colour representing strength, resilience, and unity. The jersey embodies the city’s modern, forward-thinking spirit while fostering a deep connection between the team and its supporters. Every design element reinforces the club’s commitment to collective ambition and shared success.

Vancouver Rise FC

Quinn (Vancouver Rise FC)

Inspired by the radiant energy of the sun, Vancouver’s home kit features a dynamic sunburst pattern, symbolizing hope, growth, and limitless potential. Just as the sun rises each day, Vancouver Rise FC aims to illuminate the path for future generations of athletes, bringing warmth and inspiration both on and off the pitch.

"We’re incredibly proud to unveil the inaugural jerseys for the Northern Super League, marking a historic moment for women’s football in Canada. In collaboration with each club, we’ve designed kits that not only reflect their unique communities but also set a new standard for the league’s future. We hope both players and fans will wear these jerseys with pride, and we can’t wait to see them come to life on the pitch,” shares Lars Stentebjerg, CEO of hummel.

The NSL’s partnership with hummel ensures that each kit is not only visually compelling but also designed with high-performance fabrics and sustainable production methods. Starting now, fans can get their hands on replica versions of NSL kits, available for purchase through official club shops.