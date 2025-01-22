Northern Super League welcomes DoorDash Canada as exclusive on-demand delivery partner

The Northern Super League is extending its founding partnership with DoorDash Canada and welcoming the local commerce platform as the league’s exclusive on-demand delivery partner. As a fan of all women in sports, the partnership renewal underscores DoorDash Canada’s ongoing commitment to creating more equal access to opportunities.

DoorDash Canada will partner with the Northern Super League on a variety of impactful initiatives centered around further cementing the future of women’s soccer in Canada.

- Getting Aspiring Athletes To Games. To strive for a future in women’s sports, girls need to see one. DoorDash Canada is reserving a group of tickets throughout the Northern Super League’s inaugural season to bring the next generation of sports talent to experience the home opener, playoff games, and championship match.

- Feeding Future Women In Sport. Access to nutritious meals should never be the reason why young women can’t properly fuel their sports dreams. Throughout the Northern Super League’s 2025 Season, DoorDash Canada will donate nutritious meals to local community organizations that actively combat food insecurity in each market where clubs play: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax. More information about each community organization will be revealed as the season begins.

- Recognizing Trailblazing Talent. DoorDash Canada will also serve as Presenting Partner of the Northern Super League Year-End Awards to celebrate outstanding achievements of players and recognize contributions made both on and off the pitch in communities across Canada.

DoorDash Canada will connect Northern Super League fans with exciting perks, including can’t-miss offers and promotions, game-day experiences, and engaging activations at matches throughout the season.

This partnership builds on the existing ties and foundational work accomplished by DoorDash Canada during the league’s Project 8 development phase led by Northern Super League founder Diana Matheson.

“We are absolutely thrilled to build on existing momentum with DoorDash Canada now as a premier partner of the Northern Super League,” said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. “DoorDash Canada’s unwavering support of Diana in the early creation of our league and their ongoing commitment to celebrating our players and communities through the Year-End Awards highlights their dedication to advancing women’s professional sports. Together, we’ll bring fans closer to the action to witness the swelling of energy behind women’s soccer in Canada.”

“The Northern Super League is only months away from making history and we could not be cheering any louder – just as we have since day one of Project 8,” said Heather Cameron, Head of Brand and Creative at DoorDash Canada. “Supporting women in sports is tightly intertwined with our mission of empowering local economies. As the league’s Exclusive On-Demand Delivery Partner, we’re looking forward to fueling fans by connecting them to the best of their neighbourhood and creating equity in access to opportunities.”