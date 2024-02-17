Nottingham Forest boosts survival chances with win against West Ham

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest's hopes of English Premier League survival were boosted by defeating West Ham 2-0 on Saturday.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi struck in stoppage time at the end of each half at the City Ground.

West Ham was reduced to 10 men after on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was sent off.

The victory moved Forest five points above the relegation zone and ended a four-game winless run in the league.

Forest took the lead in the fifth minute of first-half added time through Awoniyi. With his back to goal in the penalty area, he received the ball from Nicolas Dominguez, spun around Nayef Aguerd and slotted past West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham’s hopes of a comeback were hit in the 71st when Phillips was shown a second yellow card in the space of minutes and sent off.

Hudson-Odoi sealed Forest's win in the fourth minute of stoppage when powering home from close range.

