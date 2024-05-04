Nottingham Forest boosts survival hopes with win over Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice and Nottingham Forest took a big step toward Premier League survival with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United coupled with Burnley’s 4-1 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

The victory at Bramall Lane kept Forest one spot above the drop zone and moved Nuno Espirito Santo’s team three points ahead of Luton and five points in front of Burnley — with two games remaining.

Hudson-Odoi equalized with a curling shot from the left side into the far corner in the 27th minute after former Forest striker Ben Brereton Diaz struck from the penalty spot for already relegated United.

Ryan Yates gave Forest a 2-1 lead when he rifled in a shot following a free kick six minutes after the break.

Hudson-Odoi gave his team a two-goal cushion in the 65th with a shot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner.

Luton drew 1-1 with Everton on Friday.

Forest, which absorbed a four-point deduction in March for overspending, hosts Chelsea next Saturday before playing at Burnley in the season finale.

