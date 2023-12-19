Struggling Nottingham Forest is making a change in the dugout.

The team announced the firing of manager Steve Cooper on Tuesday with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo poised to take over.

Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club and wish him well in his future endeavours. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 19, 2023

Forest has won just once in its last 13 matches and sits 17th in the table, five points clear of the drop.

Cooper, 44, took charge of the club in the fall of 2021 and led the team to promotion back to the Premier League after 23 seasons away the following spring. Forest finished 16th last season, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Prior to joining Forest, Cooper spent two seasons as manager of Swansea City.

Nuno, 49, was fired by Saudi side Al-Ittihad last month. He had previously spent five seasons in England, first with Wolves from 2017 to 2021 and then a brief spell at Tottenham Hotspur that lasted only 17 matches. He has also had managerial stints in his native Portugal with Rio Ave and Porto, with whom he won the Champions League as a player in 2004, and in Spain with Valencia.

Forest begins its busy festive schedule on Saturday at home to Bournemouth.