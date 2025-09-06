HALIFAX - Esther Okoronkwo scored in the 35th minute as AFC Toronto picked up its second consecutive win, defeating Halifax Tides FC 1-0 on Saturday.

The win pushed Toronto (12-6-2) nine points ahead of second-place Vancouver for top spot in the six-team Northern Super League standings. Vancouver hosts Calgary Saturday night.

Toronto owns the second-best goal-differential (29-21) in the NSL, with only third-place Ottawa ahead (33-20).

Meanwhile, Halifax (3-12-3) had its winless streak extended to nine games (0-7-2).

The Tides' last win came on July 7 in a 1-0 decision over Calgary.

Both teams will next play on Sept. 13, with Toronto hosting Vancouver and Halifax welcoming Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2025.