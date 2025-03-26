NWSL expansion team rebrands as Boston Legacy after shedding previous name

After having to apologize for its first team name reveal, the expansion National Women's Soccer League team in Boston has a new moniker: Boston Legacy FC.

The name unveiled Wednesday replaces BOS Nation, which was announced last October with a widely criticized marketing campaign, “Too Many Balls,” which some considered offensive.

A day later, the team apologized, saying it “missed the mark” with an attempt to “create a bold and buzzworthy brand launch campaign.”

The NWSL team, which begins play next year, announced earlier this month that it was shedding BOS Nation. The decision to rebrand was made after conversations with fans and stakeholders, as well as surveys and other analysis, the team said.

“Our name is just the beginning,” team controlling owner Jennifer Epstein said in a statement. “It’s what we build together, through dedication, commitment, and grit that will give it life. We aim for our values to reflect a city that breathes competition, passion, and pride, and to pay tribute to those who paved the way before us, including the gamechangers who helped build previous women’s professional teams in Boston."

The team said fan feedback and independent brand advisers connected to women's sports were instrumental in selecting the new name.

Among those advising the club was former U.S. women's national team star and Women's World Cup winner Kristine Lilly.

“I look forward to watching the Boston Legacy build a club for a new generation while honoring those who helped build the game," Lilly said. “It is an exciting time for women’s soccer and I look forward to cheering on the Boston Legacy.”

The team plans to announce a crest and additional branding in coming months.

Boston and an expansion team in Denver will bring the NWSL to 16 teams when they begin play next year.

