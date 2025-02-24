The San Diego Wave have acquired Canadian women's national team forward Adriana Leon via transfer from Aston Villa of the Women's Super League for an undisclosed fee on Monday.

Leon's contract with the club includes a two-year deal through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027, pending receipt of her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). She will occupy an international roster slot on the Wave’s roster in 2025.

The 32-year-old has 121 appearances for Canada, including 64 starts, scoring 41 goals with eight assists. She helped Canada win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, appearing in all six games and scored a penalty in the shootout victory over Sweden in the gold medal game.

She has suited up in three Women's World Cups (2015, 2019, 2023) and the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2024, she earned the Gold Cup Golden Boot winner and led Canada in scoring with 10 international goals.

“Adriana is a fantastic addition to our team, bringing a dynamic attacking presence and a wealth of experience at the highest levels,” said Wave sporting director and general manager Camille Ashton. “She is a proven playmaker with technical quality, creativity, and a relentless work ethic that will complement our style of play. Her experience in top leagues and on the international stage will be invaluable, and we’re excited to welcome her and see the immediate impact she’ll have both on and off the field.”

Leon previously spent six seasons in the NWSL, playing for the Boston Breakers (2013), Chicago Red Stars (2013-15), Western New York Flash (2015), Seattle Reign (2017), and Sky Blue FC (2018). She moved to the WSL in 2018, where she made 77 appearances split between West Ham (2018-22), Manchester United (2022-23) and Aston Villa (2023-25). During her time with United, she made a brief return to the NWSL, appearing in five matches with the Portland Thorns on a three-month loan.