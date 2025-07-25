OTTAWA - Olivia Scott scored her second goal this season as Ottawa Rapid FC defeated Halifax Tides FC 1-0 on Friday night in the Northern Super League.

Scott knocked home a headed pass from Delaney Pridham with a header of her own in the 42nd minute to give Ottawa (6-4-2) the lead just before halftime.

Last-place Halifax (3-9-1) lost its third consecutive game after falling 6-0 to Vancouver Rise FC last Saturday.

The Rapid held 60 per cent of possession and dominated the shot count 15-5, including 7-1 on target.

Ottawa moved past Vancouver for third place in the NSL standings with 20 points in 12 games, one point behind second-place Montreal Roses FC.

Next up, Halifax hosts Montreal and Ottawa visits Vancouver on Aug. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.