OneSoccer/TSN/RDS partner to bring CONCACAF Nations League finals to millions of Canadian households

Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team’s upcoming international matchups to be broadcast on OneSoccer, TSN and RDS, presented by the Canadian Premier League

Toronto, ON – (March 17, 2025) – As Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team comes together to compete in the Concacaf Nations League Finals this week, OneSoccer, TSN and RDS announced today the event will be available to millions of households across Canada.

OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN and RDS, Canada’s Sports Leaders, will co-produce all four matches of the Concacaf Nations League Finals. Coverage of the Concacaf Nations League Finals on OneSoccer, TSN and RDS will be presented by the Canadian Premier League.

Semifinal action will begin on Thursday, March 20, when Canada takes on Mexico and the United States face Panama. Coverage will continue with the Third-Place Match and the Nations League Final on Sunday, March 23.

OneSoccer and TSN’s coverage of the Concacaf Nations League Finals will feature top talent from both networks. TSN’s Camila Gonzalez will host an in-studio panel for Canada’s semifinal match alongside OneSoccer analyst and Canadian Men’s National Team alum Jimmy Brennan, and TSN analyst and former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane. OneSoccer analyst Kristian Jack and TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti will report live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., while TSN’s Luke Wileman and Steven Caldwell will handle the call.

SEMIFINAL SHOWDOWN

Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team will take on global soccer powerhouse Mexico in the night’s marquee match for Canadian soccer fans. The nationally televised match will begin on OneSoccer and TSN at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, preceded by a pre-game show on OneSoccer, TSN and TSN+.

Earlier in the night, coverage on both networks will kick off on OneSoccer and TSN+ when the United States face Panama in the first of the two semifinal matches at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Complete French-language coverage will be available on RDS.

THE LAST FACEOFF

The losing teams from Thursday night’s semifinal showdown will meet in Sunday’s third-place match, with coverage on both OneSoccer and TSN kicking off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The final will subsequently be broadcast starting at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on OneSoccer and TSN, with complete French-language coverage available on RDS.

BONUS DIGITAL COVERAGE

OneSoccer will provide bonus digital coverage on OneSoccer.ca on both matchdays, featuring such familiar faces as Kristian Jack, host Adam Jenkins and analysts Gareth Wheeler and Jordan Wilson.

OneSoccer, TSN and RDS’s Multi-Platform Coverage:

Thursday, March 20

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Pre-match coverage begins (OneSoccer.ca)

6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT: Pre-match coverage continues (OneSoccer/TSN+)

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Kickoff – Semifinal 1 – USA vs. Panama (OneSoccer/TSN+/RDS.ca)

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT: Pre-match coverage of Canada vs. Mexico begins (OneSoccer/TSN+)

9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT: Pre-match coverage of Canada vs. Mexico continues (OneSoccer/TSN)

10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT: Kickoff – Semifinal 2 – Canada vs. Mexico (OneSoccer/TSN/RDS2)

12:30 a.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT: Post-match coverage begins (OneSoccer/TSN/OneSoccer.ca)



Sunday, March 23

5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT: Pre-match coverage begins (OneSoccer/TSN)

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Kickoff – Third Place Match (OneSoccer/TSN/RDS/RDS.ca)

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Pre-match coverage of Final begins (OneSoccer/TSN)

9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT: Kickoff – Final (OneSoccer/TSN/RDS)

11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT: Post-match coverage begins (OneSoccer/TSN)