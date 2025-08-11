Organizers of 2026 FIFA World Cup start search for some 65,000 tournament volunteers

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help staff the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With 48 teams and 104 games across 16 venues in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. at the expanded soccer showcase, plenty of hands are needed. Organizers expect to use some 65,000 volunteers, including 6,000 in Canada, making the 2026 competition FIFA's largest-ever volunteer program.

Organizer says volunteers will provide support across 23 functional areas at official and non-official sites such as stadiums, training sites, airports, hotels and more.

“Volunteers are the heart, soul and smile of FIFA tournaments,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement. “They get to show off their local pride, gain a behind-the-scenes view of the tournament and make memories and friendships that can last a lifetime, while supporting a historic event. We hope interested individuals will join us as we welcome the world to North America in 2026.”

Monday marked the launch of the program, with applications now open online through FIFA’s volunteer portal.

Volunteers whose applications are successful will be invited to attend tryouts, which are expected to begin in October, with training to follow in March

Volunteers need to be 18 or older at the time of application, be able to commit to eight shifts between June 11 and July 19, 2026, speak English (with French and Spanish also "desirable" in Canada and Mexico, respectively, with other languages a plus) and pass a background check, among other requirements.

While you can choose which host city you want to volunteer in, FIFA does not help with travel or accommodation. The role is unpaid, although local transportation costs in the host city may be covered.

Toronto and Vancouver are the tournament's Canadian host cities, with six games scheduled for Toronto's BMO Field and seven at Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025