The world-record transfer fee for women's football has been smashed again.

Only weeks after Arsenal spent £1 million to sign Canada forward Olivia Smith from Liverpool, NWSL side Orlando Pride has spent £1.1 million to sign Mexico forward Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle from Tigres.

Ovalle, 25, signed a two-year deal with the club with a team option for a further season in 2028.

"I’m coming with the clear objective of winning titles and leaving a mark with the club," Ovalle said in a statement. "I’m ready to give it my all and help Orlando Pride continue to be a leading team.”

A native of Aguascalientes City, Ovalle joined Tigres in 2017, scoring 133 goals in 283 appearances.

Internationally, Ovalle made her senior debut in 2018 and has been capped 64 times by Mexico, scoring 22 goals.

“Jacquie is a world-class talent and a proven winner, and her arrival in Orlando marks another step on our journey to position the Pride among the elite clubs in global women’s soccer," Pride owner Mark Wilf said. "We’re proud to lead the way in investing in the women’s game, not just for today’s success, but to shape the future of the sport for generations to come.”

With 10 matches remaining in the regular season, the Pride currently sit third in the table, one point behind the San Diego Wave for second and 12 points adrift of leaders Kansas City Current.

The Pride returns to action later on Thursday with a visit to Angel City.