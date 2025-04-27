OTTAWA - Lee Min A and Desiree Scott scored one goal apiece to lift Ottawa Rapid FC to a 2-1 victory over AFC Toronto on Sunday in Northern Super League action at TD Place.

The match was Ottawa's season and home opener in the new women's soccer league.

Kaylee Hunter scored for Toronto three minutes into stoppage time near the game's end.

Toronto fell to 0-2-0, having also lost 1-0 to Montreal Roses FC on April 19 at BMO Field in its season opener.

Lee opened the scoring in the 54th minute and Scott padded Ottawa's lead in the 81st minute.

Ottawa visits Montreal next on Saturday, while Toronto next hosts Calgary Wild FC on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.