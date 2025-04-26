Ottawa Rapid FC players look to make community impact

OTTAWA - Emily Amano remembers going to TD Place to watch her soccer heroes and now she and her teammates will be the ones inspiring a whole new generation.

Ottawa Rapid FC will play their inaugural match against AFC Toronto on Sunday as part of the second weekend of play for the Northern Super League. It will be more than just a homecoming for Amano, a midfielder for Ottawa.

It will be a full-circle moment.

Born and raised in Ottawa, Amano now has the opportunity to play professionally in the city where her love of soccer began.

"Growing up, there wasn’t this option," she said. "Playing professionally in Canada, it still feels so crazy to say, but now it’s real. I guess, there's always that saying, if you can't see it, you can't be it.

"This gives kids in Ottawa a chance to be able to have that opportunity to come see us every week and be able to interact with us."

Amano is looking forward to mentoring and inspiring young players from the Ottawa South United Soccer Club, where she first developed her passion for the game.

With her own soccer journey taking her across continents, from Colgate University in the United States to professional stints in Sweden and Iceland returning to Ottawa is about giving back.

“We're able to go out to their clubs now and they have something to strive for that is tangible for them,” said Amano. “They can come to TD Place and see their favourite players every week or every two weeks, and be able to interact with us on a more regular basis and hopefully it keeps more kids in soccer.”

Building that local connection is a big part of what Ottawa Rapid FC and the NSL are aiming to build.

Delaney Baie Pridham, a teammate of Amano’s, believes the league will be a "game-changer" for Canadian soccer.

“I think it will keep top quality talent here,” said Pridham, a Canadian-American, who grew up in the U.S., but maintained strong roots in Canada. “You know, right now, a lot of quality is going overseas, and, you know, the U.S. and this creates a strong and clear pathway from between club and country."

Both Amano and Pridham emphasized their hope that interacting regularly with fans, especially young girls, will help them see their own potential.

"That sense of connection will really spark generations to come and give them, like a belief, to know that they can play professionally in their own country, which is awesome," said Pridham.

Ottawa Rapid FC are expecting a strong turnout from local clubs, including Amano’s youth club Ottawa South United.

A group of players from Ottawa South United and their parents are planning to attend Sunday’s game and club president Bill Michalopulos is hopeful Rapid FC will have a significant affect the soccer community.

Michalopulos says the club experienced a drop in female players returning after the pandemic and has yet to see a bounce back.

“We have great expectations,” said Michalopulos. “Those expectations are hoping to attract more girls to the game and helping keep them in the game for longer periods.”

Amano and Pridham are just a few of the players who are eager to make an impact both on and off the pitch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025.