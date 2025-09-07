OTTAWA - The Ottawa Rapid and Montreal Roses are evenly matched in every sense.

The two Northern Super League teams played to a 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon.

They remain tied for third in the standings with identical 8-6-5 records.

Ottawa holds the tiebreak with a plus-13 goal differential to Montreal plus-four.

This is the inaugural season for the six-team NSL.

The top four teams in the league will advance to a two-legged semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2025.