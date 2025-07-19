CALGARY - Florence Belzile and Delaney Baie Pridham scored first-half goals 10 minutes apart and the visiting Ottawa Rapid went on to defeat the Calgary Wild 3-0 in Northern Super League play at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.

Meikayla Moore was given credit for the Wild's own goal three minutes into the second half — the ball bounced off Wild goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec and into the net — as Ottawa improved to five wins, four losses and two draws, while the Wild slipped to four wins, six losses and two draws.

The Rapid controlled possession for 52 per cent of the match and outshot the Wild 14-8 (and 3-2 on-target).

“We are obviously really upset to concede two set pieces, but our play didn’t create that much, and they did dictate the tempo of the game,” said Wild head coach Lydia Bedford.

“We really struggled to get a foot hold. I think the players kept fighting which is important. They tried to solve problems at the half, but just were less successful, and too far off it on the whole today.”

Ottawa goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais registered the clean sheet.

The visitors took 10 corners compared to the Wild's two and the hosts received the lone yellow card of the match.

RISE 6 TIDES 0

At Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, Holly Ward scored twice, including a goal in the game's first minute, as the Vancouver Rise whipped the host Tides 6-0.

Jasmyne Spencer scored in the eighth minute, Quinn scored in the 31st, Nikki Stanton scored in the 74th and Mariah Lee scored in the 77th to pace the visitors' attack.

With the win the Rise moved into fourth place — one point ahead of the Wild — with four wins, five losses and three draws. The last-place Tide slipped to three wins, eight losses and one draw.

The Rise had possession for 59 per cent of the match. Both team had 16 shot, but the visitors led 8-6 in on-target shots.

Halifax took eight of the game's 10 corners and each side received a yellow card.

Vancouver goalkeeper Morgan McAslan recorded the clean sheet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.