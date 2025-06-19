SEATTLE (AP) — Pablo Barrios scored twice and Atlético Madrid beat the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Thursday in the Club World Cup.

Giuliano Simeone found Barrios at the top of the penalty box in transition to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Madrid pushed to lead to 2-0 in the opening minutes of the second half as substitute Axel Witsel scored off an assist by Robin Le Normand in the 47th.

Albert Rusnak got Seattle on the scoreboard in the 50th, but Barrios got hi second of the game in the 55th to restore Madrid's two-goal lead.

Key Moment

Atlético Madrid was initially awarded a penalty kick around the 35th minute, but it was overturned after video review determined that the foul occurred outside the box.

Takeaways

The Sounders need Paris Saint-Germain to lose against Botafogo later Thursday to have a chance to advance out of Group B.

