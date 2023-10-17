Pakistan beats Cambodia for its first-ever win in World Cup qualifying

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's national soccer team won a World Cup qualifying game for the first time, beating Cambodia 1-0 in Islamabad on Tuesday to advance to the second round in Asia.

After the first leg in Phnom Penh finished 0-0, an angled left-foot half-volley from Harun Hamid was enough to secure victory at Jinnah Sports Stadium in a first home game for Pakistan since 2015.

It was also the first win for Pakistan, ranked 197th, since 2018. It joins Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Jordan in Group G of Asian qualifying, which kicks off next month.

Pakistan was banned by FIFA in April 2021 for 15 months because of “undue third party interference” — its second ban in four years.

Pakistan will be joined in the second stage by nine other teams after two-leg, home-and-away series for the Asian Football Confederation’s 20 lowest-ranked teams.

With no domestic league since 2018, Pakistan’s English coach Stephen Constantine, appointed just 13 days before the first of the qualifying games last week, faced a difficult job.

Ahead of the games against Cambodia, Constantine had promised: "If we get the combination right, watch out.”

The Pakistan Football Federation posted a video on social media of Constantine celebrating with the team after the historic win, with the message: “The floor is all yours, Coach. We’ve made history.”

Singapore beat Guam 3-1 on aggregate after winning 1-0 on Tuesday, and Afghanistan also beat Mongolia 1-0 to advance 2-0 overall.

Yemen was held 1-1 at Sri Lanka, Asia’s lowest-ranked team at No. 202, but had done enough in its home leg to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

The other teams to advance to the 36-nation second round are Bangladesh, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Nepal, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Myanmar will open the next stage against Japan, which beat Tunisia 2-0 in a friendly at Kobe, a sixth successive victory, thanks to a goal in each half from Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi and Junya Ito.

In another friendly, South Korea routed Vietnam 6-0 at Suwon, just south of Seoul, in coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s third straight win.

Apart from Vo Minh Trong's own-goal, all the scorers for South Korea were European-based players: Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain and Stuttgart’s Jeong Woo-yeong.

