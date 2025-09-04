Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Paraguay, Uruguay and Colombia clinched their spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday night.
Paraguay qualified for next summer’s tourney on Thursday with a 0-0 draw over Ecuador.
Los Guaranies heads to the World Cup for a ninth time. Its last trip, at South Africa 2010, was its most successful tournament ever. After topping a group that also included Slovakia, New Zealand and Italy, Paraguay upset Japan on penalties in the Round of 16. The team ultimately fell 1-0 to eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals on a late goal from David Villa.
Heading into Thursday’s action, defending champions Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador had already qualified from CONMEBOL.
Uruguay earned passage to next year’s tournament with a 3-0 win over Peru. Federico Vinas, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Aguirre scored for La Celeste in the victory/draw.
It’s a 15th World Cup appearance for Uruguay and fifth in a row. The team had a disappointing 2022 World Cup in Qatar, eliminated in the group stage after winning only a single match.
Colombia booked their trip to next summer’s tournament with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia coupled with Venezuela’s loss to Argentina.
It’s a seventh trip to the World Cup for Colombia, who missed out on Qatar 2022. Los Cafeteros’ best-ever finish at a World Cup came at Brazil 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals before falling 2-1 to the host Selecao.