UDINE, Italy (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, completing a remarkable rally after scoring two late goals to take the match to a shootout.

It secured a fifth trophy of 2025 for the French club.

Lee Kang-in scored in the 85th for PSG and fellow substitute Goncalo Ramos grabbed an equalizer in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2 in regulation.

Nuno Mendes converted the clinching penalty in the shootout for PSG.

The Super Cup is an annual early-season match between the most recent winners of the Champions League (PSG) and Europa League (Tottenham), and it was hardly going to script when the English club took a 2-0 lead early in the second half.

Defenders popped up with Spurs’ goals, with Micky van de Ven showing quick reactions to prod home the opener in the 39th minute after new PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier tipped Joao Palhinha’s shot onto the crossbar.

Chevalier — playing ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who announced Tuesday he was leaving PSG — might have been unlucky with the first goal but was to blame for the second after failing to keep out a header from newly appointed Tottenham captain Cristian Romero in the 48th.

Tottenham is further along in its preparations for the new campaign than PSG, whose players have only just returned to training after being involved in the Club World Cup until mid-July, and looked much sharper at Stadio Friuli.

PSG finished strongly, though, and hit Tottenham with late goals as Lee smashed in a low shot from the edge of the area and Ramos headed home Ousmane Dembele's right-wing cross.

In the shootout, Vitinha missed PSG's first attempt but the French team then converted four in a row. Van de Ven and Mathys Tel failed to score for Tottenham, whose manager, Thomas Frank, was taking charge of his first competitive match with the Premier League team.

Frank took over in the offseason following the firing of Ange Postecoglou, who led Tottenham to its first trophy in 17 years with a victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

PSG completed the Champions League-Ligue 1-Coupe de France treble last season, also winning the Trophee des Champions in January. The team lost th e Club World Cup final to Chelsea.

