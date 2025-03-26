Paulo Bento has been fired as head coach of the United Arab Emirates soccer team just hours after a 2-1 win Tuesday over North Korea kept alive its slim hopes of direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

That victory, sealed with a goal deep in stoppage time, put the UAE four points behind second-place Uzbekistan in Group A with two games remaining in the third round of Asian qualifying. The top two from each of the three Asian groups are guaranteed a place in the 48-team tournament to be hosted next year by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The UAE Football Association has decided to dismiss the head coach of the national team, Paulo Bento, along with his coaching staff,” the UAE football association posted on social media.

The 55-year-old Bento led South Korea to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup, 10 years after he guided Portugal to the last four of the European Championships. He was appointed in July 2023 to succeed Rodolfo Arruabarrena.

Iran secured a World Cup place with a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan.

If the UAE misses out on second place, there is another round of qualification as the teams that finish third and fourth in the groups go into a playoff for further spots at the World Cup. Asia has eight guaranteed spots at the global tournament.

UAE’s next qualifier is against Uzbekistan at home on June 5.

