MONTREAL - CF Montreal’s search for their first Major League Soccer win continues as Mikael Uhre’s late goal lifted the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory at Stade Saputo on Saturday night.

Giacomo Vrioni scored Montreal’s (0-8-3) first goal of the season at Stade Saputo, while Indiana Vassilev added Philadelphia's (7-3-1) other goal.

It took Philadelphia just 73 seconds to open the scoring with a slick counterattack that rapidly cut through the host's right side. Vassilev capped it off with a shot into the top right corner that overpowered Jonathan Sirois’ outstretched hand.

In every game except two this season, Montreal has conceded the first. The other two games ended in a scoreless draw.

Montreal’s best opportunity of the half came when a cross from Tom Pearce was deflected on goal by Francis Westfield and through Andre Blake’s legs. However, a slight deflection of Blake’s right foot sent the ball skimming by the post and out.

With the final kick of the first half, Montreal finally found the equalizer. A low cross from Dante Sealy sowed chaos in the penalty area and — after several defensive errors — fell to Vrioni who was alone in front of goal and made no mistake.

Montreal carried that momentum into the second half, immediately forcing Philadelphia into a defensive block with Sealy acting as the main catalyst on the right wing. However, Philadelphia would find their winner in the 84th minute against the run of play.

Uhre found space in behind the Montreal central defenders and got on the end of a perfect pass from Jovan Lukic, making no mistake as he slipped the ball past Sirois.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia: Host Indy Eleven on Wednesday in first round of U.S. Open Cup.

Montreal: Visit New York City on Saturday, May 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.