PORTLAND, Ore. — Canadian Karina LeBlanc is stepping down as GM of the Portland Thorns at the end of the NWSL season, the team announced Wednesday.

The former Canadian international goalkeeper will transition to a new role with RAJ Sports, the sports investment platform for the Bhathal family which owns the Thorns and the expansion WNBA team set to begin play in Portland in 2026.

“Karina provided stability for the Thorns during a very tumultuous time, contributed to a NWSL championship in 2022, and has been an integral part of this club’s work in the community," Lisa Bhathal Merage, co-executive chair of RAJ Sports, said in a statement. "We believe now is a good time to make a change and set the club, and Karina, up for future success.

"Karina will remain with RAJ Sports in a role that will allow her to thrive and drive impact in our community as we build Portland into the global epicentre for women’s sports. We will begin our search for a new general manager immediately.”

LeBlanc, who helped Portland win the NWSL title in 2013, played in five World Cups and two Olympics for Canada. She retired in 2015 after making 110 international appearances andjoined the Thorns' front office in 2021.

“Having played here and now living and raising my daughter in Portland, I have firsthand experience of how deeply rooted this community is in the success of women’s sports," said LeBlanc. "I truly believe Portland can become the epicentre of women’s sports, and I’m excited to be part of the team driving that vision forward.”

The Thorns have no shortage of Canadian content with the current roster featuring current and former Canada captains Jessie Fleming and Christine Sinclair, who is retiring at the end of the season.

The team is led by Rob Gale, a former Canadian youth and Valour FC coach. His coaching staff includes Stephen Hart, a former Canada and HFX Wanderers head coach.

The Bhathal family has also invested in the NBA's Sacramento Kings, the NBA G-League's Stockton Kings and minor-league baseball's Sacramento RiverCats.

