Jessie Fleming will inherit the armband.

Canada officially named the 25-year-old Portland Thorns midfielder its new captain on Wednesday, a day ahead of its opening match of the 2024 Gold Cup.

The London, Ont. native inherits the captaincy from the retired Christine Sinclair.

"When choosing the captain of this team, we felt it was important to choose someone who embodied the values of this team," Canada manager Bev Priestman said in a statement. "We have a team that is incredibly hard working, has high standards, humility and respect and we wanted a captain that could really lead this team across those values. Jessie doesn’t need to change, she leads by example, she’s humble and she’s a big team player which is exactly what this team needs."

A three-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year, Fleming made her senior debut in 2013 and has been capped 123 times by Canada, scoring 19 goals.

Fleming joined the Thorns last month in an National Women's Soccer League record transfer from Chelsea, where she spent the past four seasons and won three Women's Super League titles.

Canada opens its Gold Cup against El Salvador in Houston.