LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Portland Thorns went ahead in the 90th minute on an own goal by Racing Louisville's Ellie Jean for a 2-1 victory Friday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

The gritty victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Thorns (8-6-5). The loss snapped a four-game unbeaten streak for Louisville (7-7-5), which went into the match even on points with Portland.

Louisville was on the front foot early forcing Portland to scramble early. Katie O'Kane took advantage, scoring her first goal of the season off a pass from Sarah Weber that Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold couldn't reach in the 22nd minute.

Portland equalized in the 31st minute when Racing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer punched away Reilyn Turner's attempt and Julie Dufour scored on the rebound.

Turner drew a penalty early in the second half but Bloomer stopped Sam Coffey's attempt. It was Bloomer's third penalty save of the season.

Jean tried to re-direct Jessie Fleming's shot for Portland in a scramble with Bloomer in front of the net in the final moments of regulation.

Thorns coach Rob Gale was not on the sideline because of yellow card accumulation, while Taylor Flint and Kayla Fischer were missing from Louisville's lineup because of yellow cards.

