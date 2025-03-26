Mimi Alidou is back in North America.

The Portland Thorns announced the signing of the 29-year-old Canada forward from Benfica.

The Montreal native signs through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Alidou had made 13 league appearances for Benfica this season, her second with the club, scoring four goals.

A product of the Université du Québec à Montréal, Alidou has also suited up for Marseille, as well as teams in Sweden, Spain and Austria over her eight-year pro career.

Internationally, Alidou made her senior debut for Canada in 2022. She has five goals in eight appearances, including three goals in 2025.

Alidou joins CanWNT captain Jessie Fleming on the Thorns roster.

Through two games this season, the Thorns remain winless, sitting 11th in the NWSL table on one point.