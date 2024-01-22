The Portland Thorns officially announced a one-year deal for Christine Sinclair on Monday.

World football's all-time leading goal scorer is set to return to the National Women's Soccer League team for a 12th season.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑮𝒐𝒂𝒕 𝑰𝒔 𝑩𝒂𝒄𝒌 🐐



We've re-signed club-legend Christine Sinclair to a one-year contract.#BAONPDX — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) January 22, 2024

Sinclair, 40, retired from international football in December.

“I’m thrilled to be back at Portland for another year and be a part of this next era of women’s soccer in the Rose City,” Sinclair said in a statement.

A native of Burnaby, BC, Sinclair appeared in 19 games last season, scoring three goals and adding an assist.

“Sinc has been with this club from the beginning, she is the foundation with which Portland Thorns is built on, and as much as she is a part of the DNA of the Thorns, the Thorns are part of her DNA,” Thorns general manager and former Canada teammate Karina LeBlanc said. “She has been committed to building this league and this club, and we are thrilled to be able to have her back for another year as we begin this next era in Thorns history."

Sinclair is the team's all-time goal-scoring leader with 62 goals in 176 appearances.

In her time with the Thorns, Sinclair has won three NWSL Championships in 2013, 2017 and 2022.

An Olympic gold medalist, Sinclair finished her Canada career with 190 goals in 331 appearances from 2000 to 2023.