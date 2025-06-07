Delaney Baie Pridham scored three goals to lead Ottawa Rapid FC to a 4-0 win over AFC Toronto in Northern Super League women's action Saturday.

Pridham now has a league-leading seven goals on the season. Stella Downing also scored her first career NSL goal for Ottawa (3-1-2).

In other action, Montreal Roses FC moved atop the overall standings with a 2-0 victory over Vancouver Rise FC.

In Toronto, Baie Pridham helped stake Ottawa to a 3-0 first-half lead. After opening the scoring a minute into the contest, Baie Pridham made it 2-0 at the 27-minute mark before Downing scored just seven minutes later.

Baie Pridham recorded her third of the game at the 60-minute mark of the second half. Ottawa outshot Toronto (3-2-1) 15-9 and held a 7-3 edge in on-target shots.

Ottawa moved into a three-way tie for second in the overall standings with 11 points. AFC Toronto (3-3-1) stands fifth with 10 points

At Laval, Que., Montreal Roses FC (4-2-2, 14 points) assumed top spot in the standings. Stephanie Hill and Charlotte Bilbault scored for the winners.

Hill opened the scoring for Montreal at the nine-minute mark before Bilbault doubled the advantage 15 minutes later.

Montreal outshot Vancouver 10-8 and had four on-target shots, compared to two for the visitors.

Despite the loss, Vancouver (3-3-2, 11 points) remains tied for second in the standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2025.