OTTAWA - Delaney Baie Pridham scored twice to lead Ottawa Rapid FC to a 3-0 victory over Vancouver Rise FC on Thursday night in the Northern Super League.

Pridham opened the scoring in the 11th minute, deflecting a cross from Melanie Forbes to give Ottawa (2-1-1) the early lead before 2,143 at TD Place Stadium.

The 27-year-old Pridham's clinical finish in the 51st — her league-leading third goal of the season — doubled the lead.

“The first goal was a great cross by Mel (Forbes), we’ve been practising a lot of crossing and finishing in training. That shows how much it pays off," Pridham said. "The second goal was an amazing ball from Min A (Lee), she spun it in the perfect way that I could hit it the first time.

"It’s showing that our connections are building. It was a fun game to show the attack of our team.”

Substitute Julia Benati made it 3-0 with a shot into the top of the net after a give-and-go with Desiree Scott in the 75th.

Vancouver (2-2-1) held 54 per cent of possession but Ottawa dominated the shot attempts 14-7, including 7-3 on target.

Rapid FC 'keeper Mollie Eriksson recorded her second clean sheet.

Next up, Vancouver hosts Halifax Tides FC on Wednesday and Ottawa entertains Montreal Roses FC on May 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.