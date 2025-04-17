VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Rise have the first-ever win in Northern Super League history, beating the Calgary Wild 1-0 on Wednesday.

Canadian midfielder Quinn scored the game's lone goal, converting a penalty kick in the 22nd minute as the new six-team Canadian women's professional soccer league kicked off its inaugural season.

The Rise (1-0-0) controlled play across much of the match, outshooting the Wild (0-1-0) by a margin of 9-7 with a 4-0 edge in on-target shots.

An announced crowd of 14,018 — many clad in teal and black Vancouver Rise scarves — took in the game at B.C. Place.

Wednesday's pre-game ceremonies included appearances by NSL co-founder Diana Matheson and Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, who is a part-owner of the Rise.

The league's first week of play will continue Saturday when AFC Toronto hosts the Montreal Roses at BMO Field.

Vancouver created much of the offence across the first half, including a prime chance in the 14th minute when Lisa Perchersky unleashed a blast from above the 18-yard box, only to see Calgary goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec deftly punch the shot away.

Rise forward Holly Ward looked poised to test the 'keeper again in the 21st minute when she sprinted in with the ball and was cut down by Wild defender Meikayla Moore inside the area. Referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin quickly signalled for a penalty kick.

Quinn stepped up and sent a right-footed shot flying into the net for the first goal in NSL history.

Calgary controlled 51 per cent of possession across the first half, but Vancouver outshot the visitors 5-3 and held a 3-0 edge in on-target shots.

One of the Wild's best chance of the night came in the 75th minute when Kahli Johnson sliced a pass into the penalty area, looking for Danielle Steer. Vancouver 'keeper Morgan McAslan dropped on to the ball before the Calgary forward could get a foot on it.

Vancouver came close to doubling its lead in the 83rd minute when Ward raced up the field with the ball and fired a right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area. Bukovec dove sideways to make a stop.

Calgary came close once again in second-half stoppage time when Serita Thurton curled a corner kick into heavy traffic in the eight-yard box. McAslan jumped up and grabbed the ball to prevent the goal.

The Wild will return to play April 26 when they visit the Halifax Tides. The Rise will host the Roses on April 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.