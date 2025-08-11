Race for the Roster: Oluwaseyi and Jebbison trending in opposite directions

How big of a setback is Canadian forward Daniel Jebbison’s injury?

Jebbison is expected to be out a month after missing Preston North End’s Championship opener against Queens Park Rangers with an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old was hurt while working with a private trainer, much to the chagrin of his club manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"I'm really angry about that," Heckingbottom said. “There's a growing trend of footballers to work with people from outside. It's an accident, I get it, but it's not happening any more with any Preston players."

As Canada approaches their next international camp in September, TSN Soccer analyst Steven Caldwell explains how this injury could impact Jebbison’s place in the squad.

“He needed to start the season very well, he needed to get some game time to show that he’s capable of playing at the Championship level, which is never an easy league to play in,” he explained. “I believe that Jebbison has made the mistake, it’s probably going to affect him when it comes to September when the selection comes from Jesse Marsch and Jebbison might not have trained, might not have played the minutes.

“Difficult time for Jebbison, but he’s got to put it behind him and just get on with it, get back as soon as possible. Get back on the field.”

--

Tani Oluwaseyi is one of Canada’s current in-form players after scoring for the third time in his last four matches for Minnesota United of Major League Soccer.

The 25-year-old has 10 goals and seven assists this season for one of the top teams in the MLS’ Western Conference.

Race for the Roster week 10 form tracker

--

Junior Hoilett was a main part of Canada’s squad during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and appeared in all three games in Qatar, but he has not played with the national team in 2025.

Though he currently does not appear on the projected roster or the bubble, Caldwell is not ready to completely write off the 35-year-old veteran.

“There is a way back, because he has so much quality and so much experience, but I think it’s going to be a difficult path to get back,” said Caldwell. “Just because of the profile of Junior Hoilett, he’s not the type of player that necessarily Jesse Marsch likes to play.

“He is a specialist, especially from dead balls, he’s very capable of opening a door with a great cross, a goal from a direct free kick. He’s a player with a lot of talent, so he’s probably still in the mindset of Jesse.”

Race for the Roster On the Bubble Week 10

--

Here's what Caldwell's squad looks like in Week 10 (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI)

Race for the Roster Week 10

Race for the Roster: Week 10 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (Juventus) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End, on loan from Bournemouth) INJ and Tani Oluwayesi (Minnesota United)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), Ismael Koné (Sassuolo, on loan from Marseille) Liam Millar (Hull City) INJ, Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) INJ and Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City) and Luc de Fougerolles (Dender, on loan from Fulham)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)