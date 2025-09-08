Changes are coming to Steven Caldwell's Canada team, but not just yet.

Caldwell has stuck with his existing team for Week 14 of Race for the Roster. Still, after Canada's 3-0 rout of Romania on Friday in Bucharest filled with a number of standout performances, Caldwell promises adjustments as soon as next week.

The star of Friday's win was Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ali Ahmed, who set up a goal and scored his first goal in a Canada shirt.

Outside of Ahmed, many of Caldwell's plaudits after the CanMNT's first win over a European opponent in Europe since 2011 were reserved for the centre of the park.

Race for the Roster - Week 14 Form Tracker (Midfield) Race for the Roster: Week 14 - Form Tracker (Centre Midfield)

It hasn't been the easiest stretch for Ismäel Koné after his falling out with Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi and subsequent loan spells, first at Rennes and now at Sassuolo where he was sent off in his first Serie A match. He needed a big performance in Bucharest and he delivered, looking cool and collected on the pitch. What Caldwell didn't like, however, was his reaction to being substituted by Jesse Marsch in the 64th for Nathan Saliba. Koné clearly didn't want to come off and let Marsch know about it with Dayne St. Clair stepping in to try to cool down his teammate.

While Niko Sigur was employed at right-back on Friday in the absence of Alistair Johnston, the Hajduk Split man is a Swiss Army knife and just as capable of operating in the centre of midfield. It was another assured display from the 21-year-old Burnaby, BC native, who rounded out the scoring with his second international goal. The goal was the result of a fine team move with Sigur firing from a give-and-go with Tani Oluwaseyi after some good work from Jonathan David and Jayden Nelson in the buildup. While he hasn't locked him into his XI yet, Caldwell believes that Marsch is going to have to find a starting spot for Sigur.

There was also praise for Toronto FC's Richie Laryea. With Alphonso Davies likely preferred on the wing (and currently injured) and Sam Adekugbe out of the picture with a long-term injury, Laryea has stepped into the starting left-back role without much competition. But Laryea hasn't simply been acclaimed by default. He was full-value on Friday with a confident performance on both sides of the ball.

With another friendly set on Tuesday with Wales in Swansea, Caldwell will have another good look at this Canada team ahead of next week's Race for the Roster. Until then, no changes.

--

Here's what Caldwell's squad looks like in Week 13 (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI)

Race for the Roster Week 10 Race for the Roster - Week 14: Starting XI

Race for the Roster: Week 14 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (Juventus) and Cyle Larin (Feyenoord, on loan from Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End, on loan from Bournemouth) and Tani Oluwayesi (Villarreal)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), Ismael Koné (Sassuolo, on loan from Marseille) Liam Millar (Hull City) INJ, Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Rangers, on loan from Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) INJ and Alistair Johnston (Celtic) INJ

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Swindon Town, on loan from Bristol City) and Luc de Fougerolles (Dender, on loan from Fulham)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)