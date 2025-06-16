It's only been days since Steven Caldwell revealed his first Race for the Roster projection as we're now within a year from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but there's already been a change to the equation.

During Canada's match last week against Cote d'Ivoire at BMO Field in Toronto, Vancouver Whitecaps left-back Sam Adekugbe left early with an apparent leg injury and needed assistance leaving the field. The Whitecaps confirmed that the 30-year-old London-born Calgary native tore his Achilles and will miss the remainder of the Major League Soccer season. A Turkish Super Lig winner with Galatasaray, Adekugbe was one of the 26 players on Caldwell's initial squad in a reserve role behind projected starter Richie Laryea of Toronto FC.

Here's what Caldwell's squad looked like last week (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI)

Race for the Roster Week 1 Race for the Roster Week 1

As of right now, Caldwell will not make any adjustments to his roster, but notes that Adekugbe's injury could have repercussions. It certainly opens the door for Sporting Kansas City's Zorhan Bassong. Born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, Bassong was a late addition to Jesse Marsch's Gold Cup squad as an injury replacement for Adekugbe. A product of the Lille academy, Bassong is in his second MLS stint, having previously appeared in 36 matches over two seasons for CF Montreal from 2021 to 2022. In his second season at SKC, Bassong has made 12 league appearances this season. He made his third appearance for Canada in a 4-2 win over Ukraine last weekend where he played well in 84 minutes of action.

The other reason for no adjustments to the roster is that Alphonso Davies, who Caldwell has in a winger role rather than at left-back, remains out of action. The Bayern Munich star told Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday that he is aiming for a November return from an ACL tear. Marsch could very well prefer Davies in his more traditional role, but Caldwell advocates for pushing him forward to allow more freedom and lessened defensive responsibility.

--

Race for the Roster: Week 2 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (unattached) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth) and Tani Oluwayesi (Minnesota United)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, Ismael Kone (Marseille), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Inter)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), Liam Millar (Hull City), Nathan Saliba (CF Montreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Grasshoppers), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) and Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham) and Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)