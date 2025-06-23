It's been a mixed bag for Canada through two Gold Cup games as Steven Caldwell returns with his Race for the Roster Week 3 ranking as we're now within a year of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a dominant 6-0 win over Honduras in Vancouver, Canada sputtered to a 1-1 draw with lowly Curacao on the weekend. Still, with one more group-stage match remaining, against El Salvador on Wednesday, Canada is in good shape to advance to the knockouts and attempt to win its first Gold Cup since 2000.

While Caldwell isn't ready to make any changes to his lineup, there are areas of interest right now. With Jonathan David locked in at one forward spot, let's take a look at the race for the other place in the 4-4-2 starting XI.

Race for the Roster - Week 3 - forwards

To date, Caldwell still has Cyle Larin penciled in in the spot opposite David, but that's based on Jesse Marsch's trust in the player and his experience, rather than current form. The Mallorca man has not scored in his past 16 Canada appearances. Larin will be feeling the heat from Promise David and Tani Oluwaseyi. Union SG's David has scored his first two Canada goals this summer, against Ukraine and Honduras. While Oluwaseyi didn't have his best match against Curacao, the goals have been coming from a player who has also looked very good this season at Minnesota United. As for Daniel Jebbison, the Bournemouth forward has cut a fairly anonymous figure in his Canada appearances thus far.

With a roster limit of 26, there will be a number of players who miss out on the World Cup. Let's take a look at what Caldwell considers to be the bubble right now.

Race for the Roster - Week 3 - Bubble

Along with Jebbison, Caldwell picks midfielders Liam Millar of Hull City and Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, as well as Vancouver Whitecaps left-back Sam Adekugbe and Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill as his last players on the plane.

There are a number of injury concerns in the equation here. Millar's 2024-2025 season ended in October with a torn ACL. He's expected to be ready for the start of the Tigers' upcoming Championship campaign. Adekugbe tore his Achilles on international duty against Cote d'Ivoire in the Canadian Shield. He will miss the remainder of the MLS season. Osorio has dealt with a number of ailments this season. Most recently, he's been forced to drop out of the Gold Cup with a lower-body injury.

On the outside looking in right now are Toronto-born forward Jacen Russell-Rowe of the Columbus Crew, who has five goals and an assist in 18 appearances this season. He's joined by fellow TFC academy product Jayden Nelson of the Whitecaps, as well as Zorhan Bassong of Nashville SC and the Portland Timbers duo of veteran centre-back Kamal Miller and goalkeeper James Pantemis.

Here's what Caldwell's squad looks like in Week 3 (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI)

Race for the Roster: Week 2 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (unattached) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth) and Tani Oluwayesi (Minnesota United)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, Ismael Kone (Marseille), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Inter)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), Liam Millar (Hull City) INJ, Nathan Saliba (CF Montreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Grasshoppers), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) INJ and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) INJ and Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham) and Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)