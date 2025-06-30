Race for the Roster Week 4

While there might have been some good individual performances over the four games, there's no way to look at Canada's early Gold Cup exit in a good light.

A team with real title expectations cannot go out, even on 10 men, against a team outside the top-100 like they did in Sunday's quarter-finals loss to Guatemala on penalties. This is a major setback for Jesse Marsch's side ahead of next summer's World Cup and it will call for some soul-searching among the squad and staff. But there are lessons to be learned in defeat and that's what Canada must now do to move forward.

Returning with Week 4 of Race for the Roster, Steven Caldwell has seen enough in the Gold Cup to make some changes to his Canada squad including a move in the starting XI.

Here's a reminder of what last week's team looked like.

One of the shining lights in the four matches was Niko Sigur. The versatile 21-year-old from Burnaby, BC scored his first Canada goal in the win over Honduras and started all four matches, playing a total of 321 minutes. But what makes Sigur so intriguing is that the Hajduk Split starlet can play multiple positions in multiple formations. In two of the four matches, including the Guatemala match, Sigur started in midfield and that's where Caldwell now sees him as a starter.

Removed from the starting XI is Marseille's Ismael Koné. After what was a frustrating first season in France that saw the 23-year-old former Watford man publicly criticized by manager Roberto De Zerbi before a loan to Rennes in January, Koné didn't distinguish himself at the Gold Cup. Marsch left him on the bench for the match against Guatemala and it appears clear right now that the manager has more faith in Sigur than he does him. As such, Caldwell has made the change.

It was also a rough tournament for both Jacob Shaffelburg and Cyle Larin. Shaffelburg's sending off against Guatemala in the closing seconds of the first half turned the match on its ear. Canada had been up 1-0 on a Jonathan David penalty, but the needless second booking taken by the Nashville winger meant that Canada would be forced to defend for much of the second half. Should Canada still have found a way to have won the match on 10 men? If all things are equal, yes, but Shaffelburg's moment of foolishness certainly made things significantly more difficult.

As for Larin, his spot in Caldwell's starting XI remains, but it's getting more and more tenuous. The Mallorca forward came off of the bench in all four matches and played a total of 75 minutes. His penalty attempt in the shootout was a poor one and stopped by Kenderson Navarro. The 30-year-old Larin, who has 30 international goals, has not scored in 2025 and has just one goal in his last 20 appearances in a Canada shirt.

Aside from Sigur moving into the starting XI, Caldwell has one more change to make, but this is to the players he currently has on the outside looking in after introducing his On the Bubble list last week.

Gone from the list is Portland Timbers centre-back Kamal Miller and in his place is his former teammate at CF Montreal, Joel Waterman.

At 29, Waterman was only introduced to the senior national team in 2022 and has made 10 appearances for Canada. He played a full 90 in Canada's first two matches and appeared as a substitute in another during the Gold Cup. Miller, 28, has been capped 49 times since his Canada debut in 2019. He played the full 90 minutes against Curacao and made another substitute appearance last week.

Here's what Caldwell's squad looks like in Week 3 (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI and changes to last week are in caps)

Race for the Roster: Week 4 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (unattached) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth) and Tani Oluwayesi (Minnesota United)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, NIKO SIGUR (Hajduk Split), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Inter)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), ISMAEL KONÉ (Marseille) Liam Millar (Hull City) INJ, Nathan Saliba (CF Montreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Grasshoppers), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) INJ and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) INJ and Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City) and Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)