With the battle for Canada's No. 1 shirt set to play out over the rest of the Major League Soccer season, Steven Caldwell introduces the Form Tracker in Week 5 of Race for the Roster as the competition between Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crepeau heats up.

Both goalkeepers were handed starts this past weekend as they returned to MLS action from Canada's Gold Cup disappointment.

St. Clair and Minnesota United visited FC Dallas this past Friday night and the visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the hour-mark on goals from Carlos Harvey and Anthony Markanich. The latter goal was set up by Canada forward Tani Oluwaseyi for his fifth assist of the season.

St. Clair, 28, lost his clean sheet in the 73rd. Peter Musa found Logan Farrington in the area, who chested the ball down, used St. Clair's defenders as screens and spun to fire a fine low shot with some power behind. It was a fine finish and hard to fault St. Clair on it.

The Loons held on for the 2-1 win and Pickering, Ont.'s St. Clair improved his record to 9-5-3 on the season. He finished Friday's match with four saves and a PSxG (post-shot expected goals) of 1.3.

Crepeau and the Portland Timbers played host to the New England Revolution on Saturday at Providence Park. It was Crepeau's first start since May 28. The hosts took the lead in the 20th through Ian Smith. But the Revs would answer back before halftime on a terrific counter.

As the Timbers were pressing for a second, the Revs broke back the other way. Carles Gil sent a fine diagonal ball for Luca Langoni to latch on to, getting a step on Kamal Miller, who fell off the On the Bubble list last week. Cutting into the area, Langoni stopped on a dime to put Miller on skates. Crepeau came off of his line to cut the angle, but Langoni fired through the wickets to make it 1-1 in the 35th.

The Timbers would claim all three points, though, on David Costa's 72nd-minute goal. Crepeau finished his match stopping three of the four shots he faced and a PSxG of 1.3.

Here's how Caldwell sees things shaking down in Canada's net in Week 5.

Race for the Roster: Week 5 - Canada's Goalkeepers Form Tracker

St. Clair maintains his starting spot with a 7.2. On the bench are Crepeau at 6.6 and Brighton's Tom McGill at 3.8. The 25-year-old McGill spent last season on loan at League Two's MK Dons and will undoubtedly be sent out again by the Seagulls ahead of August's new season. Consistent playing time will be key for his bid to make the World Cup roster.

On the outside looking in are CF Montreal's Jonathan Sirois at 6.3 and Crepeau's Timbers teammate, James Pantemis, at 4.7. By virtue of both playing for Portland, Crepeau and Pantemis are competing for a spot in the same goal. So if one man's case for a World Cup spot increases, it's going to come at the expense of the other's.

Here's what Caldwell's squad looks like in Week 5 (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI and changes to last week are in caps)

Race for the Roster - Week 5

Race for the Roster: Week 5 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (Juventus) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End, on loan from Bournemouth) and Tani Oluwayesi (Minnesota United)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Inter)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), Ismael Koné (Marseille) Liam Millar (Hull City) INJ, Nathan Saliba (CF Montreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Grasshoppers), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) INJ and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) INJ and Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City) and Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)