Steven Caldwell returns with Week 6 of Race for the Roster and there's one player in particular making him take notice: Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi.

Right now, the Mississauga, Ont. high school star who played at St. John's is Canada's most in-form forward option.

Race for the Roster: Week 6 - Forwards Race for the Roster: Week 6 - Forward Form Tracker

The 25-year-old Nigeria-born Oluwaseyi has even overtaken new Juventus signing Jonathan David to lead Canada's forward crew. What Oluwaseyi is doing is taking advantage of being the only game in town. With Major League Soccer the only big league in competition right now, Oluwaseyi knows the eyeballs of Jesse Marsch and the rest of Canada's decision-makers are firmly fixed on North America and another display like the one he put on at home to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday will only help Oluwaseyi's standing.

Starting up front alongside Kelvin Yeboah, Oluwaseyi was a nightmare for the Earthquakes at Allianz Field. Just two minutes into the match, Oluwaseyi had his side on the board. From a Loons corner, Robin Lord knocked along the ball to Oluwaseyi on the goal line to poke over in what was a pure poacher's goal. It was Oluwaseyi's ninth on the season, a new personal best in MLS.

Oluwaseyi would play provider in the 42nd with a fine individual effort. Gaining possession of the ball at midfield, Oluwaseyi outmuscled Vitor Costa and drove past Nick Lima all the way to the goal line before lofting a cross into the area for a poorly marked Yeboah. The former Italy under-21 would calmly head home to make it 2-0. The Loons would add another through Anthony Markanich in first-half stoppage to effectively end the match after 45 minutes.

But Oluwaseyi wasn't done yet. After Bruno Wilson gave the Earthquakes a bit of life with a 70th-minute goal, Oluwaseyi helped firmly wrap up the three points in stoppage. Taking advantage of some tired Earthquakes defending, Oluwaseyi sprinted past Wilson and Beau Leroux to come in alone on Daniel. Instead of shooting, Oluwaseyi crossed the ball over for the trailing Joseph Rosales to slot home and make it 4-1. With a goal and two assists, Oluwaseyi now has 16 goal contributions in 18 matches this season. For reference, he had 13 in 25 matches for all of last season.

Is that enough to move Caldwell to pencil Oluwaseyi in ahead of Cyle Larin? Well, not yet. Caldwell is sticking with his starting XI, leaving Oluwaseyi with more work to do as we inch closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here's what Caldwell's squad looks like in Week 6 (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI)

Race for the Roster Week 4 Race for the Roster - Week 6

Race for the Roster: Week 6 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (Juventus) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End, on loan from Bournemouth) and Tani Oluwayesi (Minnesota United)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Inter)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), Ismael Koné (Marseille) Liam Millar (Hull City) INJ, Nathan Saliba (CF Montreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Grasshoppers), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) INJ and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) INJ and Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City) and Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)