The biggest worry about Tajon Buchanan heading into the new season - and how it might affect his standing with Canada as we near the World Cup - was playing time. But that concern might be greatly alleviated with news that the Brampton, Ont.-born winger is heading back to Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine are in the process of completing Buchanan's permanent transfer from Inter after having the player on loan last season. Simply put, had Buchanan returned to the San Siro, he'd be dealing with the same kind of lack of opportunities that precipitated his loan move this past January. In only six matches for the Nerazzurri prior to the transfer, Buchanan played a total of 95 minutes of Serie A action. After his move to La Liga, Buchanan saw 416 minutes of match action in 13 appearances, including four starts. He scored one goal - the later winner in a 3-2 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou - and added a pair of assists.

Is Steven Caldwell ready to add Buchanan to his list of locks in Canada's starting XI? Not just yet, but the move and more playing time bode well for the Syracuse product.

And speaking of transfers...

Race for the Roster: Week 8 - Midfield Form Tracker

Transfers play prominently into the Midfield Form Tracker this week. Canada's most in-form midfielder is Montreal's Nathan Saliba, who made a big splash in his debut for Anderlecht this past weekend. On the field for just two minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, the former CF Montreal player scored from a header in the team's 5-2 win over Westerlo. Right behind Saliba at 7.3 is Niko Sigur as rumours continue to swirl about his future at Hajduk Split with the player attached to clubs in both Italy and Belgium, where he could join both Saliba and Promise David.

Moves are in play elsewhere in the midfield as Mathieu Choiniere completed his transfer from Grasshoppers back to Major League Soccer and Los Angeles FC on Monday. Ismael Kone is also expected to complete his loan move from Marseille to Serie B champions Sassuolo as they make their return to Serie A this season. With Kone having a very public falling out with manager Roberto Di Zerbi prior to his loan move to Rennes last season, it was clear that Kone was unlikely to have a future with the club as long as the former Brighton boss was at its helm.

Race for the Roster: Week 8 - On the Bubble Race for the Roster: Week 8 - On the Bubble

Just as he's made no change to Buchanan's status, Caldwell declares a status quo for his bubble players right now with Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew), Jayden Nelson (Vancouver Whitecaps), Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal) and James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) on the outside looking in.

So with all that said, there are no lineup changes in Week 8.

Here's what Caldwell's squad looks like in Week 8 (Note that the lock icon represents a lock for the starting XI)

Race for the Roster - Week 8

Race for the Roster: Week 8 (4-4-2)

Forwards

STARTERS: Jonathan David (Juventus) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

BENCH: Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End, on loan from Bournemouth) and Tani Oluwayesi (Minnesota United)

Midfield and Defenders

STARTING MIDFIELDERS: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) INJ, Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Inter)

BENCH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville), Ismael Koné (Marseille) Liam Millar (Hull City) INJ, Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

STARTING DEFENDERS: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Moise Bombito (Nice) INJ and Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

BENCH: Sam Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps) INJ, Jamie Knight-Lebel (Bristol City) and Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham)

Goalkeeper

STARTER: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

BENCH: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers) and Tom McGill (Brighton)

IN THE HUNT: : James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) and Jonathan Sirois (CF Montreal)