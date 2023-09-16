Race to the top returns in NWSL
NWSL - NWSL
Published
With just four regular season contests remaining, Racing Louisville FC hosts the Houston Dash to kick off the weekend as they aim to get closer to that playoff position. NY/NJ Gotham FC and Washington Spirit then meet in the first match of Saturday evening with both teams sitting just inside the playoff line.
To close out the weekend, Orlando Pride hosts a face off against NC Courage, who return to Regular Season after a UKG NWSL Challenge Cup victory.