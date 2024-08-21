Janine Beckie is on the move.

The Portland Thorns have traded the Canada forward to Racing Louisville in exchange for forward Reilyn Turner.

Beckie, 30, was in her second season with the club after having arrived from Manchester City in 2022. She missed the entire 2023 season with an ACL injury.

In 15 games this season, Beckie had three goals.

“We are incredibly grateful for the time Janine spent with us in Portland, from the moment she arrived she fully embraced what it means to be a member of this club and this community,” Thorns president and general manager Karina LeBlanc said in a statement. “Not only is Janine a top player, but she’s a top human who makes everyone around her better. Her impact to this club and this city will not be forgotten. We wish her nothing but the best and look forward to seeing what she does in Louisville."

A native of Highlands Ranch, CO, Beckie is in her second stint in the NWSL. She previously two seasons with the Houston Dash and one with Sky Blue FC.

Internationally, Beckie has been capped 107 times by Canada since her senior debut in 2015. She has 36 international goals.

Turner, 21, was the sixth overall pick of the 2024 NWSL Draft out of UCLA.

The Lakewood, CA native had four goals in 16 appearances for Lousiville.