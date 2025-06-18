WASHINGTON (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceição each scored twice and Juventus closed out the first round of the group stage in the Club World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Al Ain on Wednesday night.

The 36-time Italian champions opened the scoring at the 11th minute on Kolo Muani’s header in front of 18,161 fans, many on them wearing white and black-striped Juventus jerseys.

Ten minutes later, Conceição dribbled the ball inside the penalty box and made it 2-0.

Kenan Yildiz scored into the lower left corner in the 31st minute and Kolo Muani's second goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time put Juventus up 4-0. Kolo Muani's loan from Paris Saint-Germain was extended for the Club World Cup, with negotiations ongoing.

Conceição scored again from a center-field kick in the 58th minute.

Key moment

Juventus scored three goals on Al Ain goalkeeper Rui Patrício in the span of 20 minutes in the first half. The team had 10 first-half shots, eight of which were inside the penalty area.

Takeaways

Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, will face a tougher challenge against current Club World Cup champions and Group G favorites Manchester City in Atlanta on Sunday. Juventus currently sits first in the group by goal difference and will travel to Philadelphia to attempt to secure a spot in the next round against Wydad.

What they said

“They play a strong game every week, doesn't matter if it's championship in Italy or if it's Champions League. For them these kind of big games is something usual, and for us it is different. In our country, we play in front of two to three thousand people.” — Vladimir Ivić, Al Ain head coach.

“He (head coach Igor Tudor) trusts me. He wants me to go to attack, to keep defenders in front, so I like to play together. I'm very happy to play with my teammates. ... We played this game for a win. I'm happy to start this competition like this.” — Randal Kolo Muani, Juventus forward.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer