Russell Martin is returning to Ibrox

Fabrizio Romano reports Rangers will name the former Southampton and Swansea City boss the club's new manager.

Martin, 39, had a brief loan spell with the team as a player in 2018.

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti, the son of Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti, were also believed to have been in the frame.

The native of Brighton succeeds Philippe Clement, who was fired in February. Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson served as interim manager for the remainder of the season.

Martin started his managerial career at MK Dons in the fall of 2019 where he had signed as a player that summer. He departed for the Swans in 2021 before taking the Saints job in 2023. Martin led Southampton to promotion from the Championship last spring, but was fired this past December with the Saints have won just once in their first 16 Premier League matches. Southampton would be relegated in April.

A midfielder in his playing days, Martin spent the majority of his 16-year pro career at Norwich City. Martin made 129 Premier League appearances with the Canaries over his decade at the club. Martin also suited up for Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Walsall.

Internationally, he was capped 29 times by Scotland for whom he was eligible to play through his father.

Martin takes the helm of a Rangers team that has been battered by archrivals Celtic in recent years. Rangers have won just one league title, in 2021, over the past 14 seasons with the Hoops claiming the rest.