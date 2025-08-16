Rapid, Wild post shutout wins in NSL

Delaney Pridham scored in the eighth minute then added another goal eight minutes later as the visiting Ottawa Rapid defeated the Montreal Roses 2-0 in Northern Super League action on Saturday.

Melissa Dagenais made two saves to record the clean sheet for the visitors.

The Roses controlled possession for 59 per cent of the match, and outshot the Rapid 15-6, but the visitors led 3-2 in on-target shots.

The Roses took six corners, while the Rapid received the only two yellow cards of the match.

The Rapid overtake the Roses for second place with a 7-4-5 record and 25 points.

In Calgary, Kathryn Harvey scored in the 59th minute and the host Wild defeated the Halifax Tides 1-0.

Stephanie Bukovec made three saves to record the clean sheet.

The Wild controlled possession for 58 per cent of the match. The Tides outshot the hosts 13-9, but Calgary led 4-3 in on-target shots.

The Wild took eight corners compared to the Tides' seven, and the visitors took three of the match's four yellow cards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.