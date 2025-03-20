Mexico came out of the gate fast in Los Angeles. Raúl Jiménez pounced on the ball in the box in the opening minute and fired it home to give his side a 1-0 lead over Canada after the first half of their CONCACAF Nations League semifinal matchup.

Canada appealed for a penalty in the ninth minute when defender Derek Cornelius was knocked down while trying to play a ball in the opposition box by Edson Álvarez, however both the referee and the VAR waved away the call and play was allowed to continue.

The first caution of the opening half was shown to Canada’s Moïse Bombito in the 18th minute for a foul on Jiménez.

Canadian captain Alphonso Davies was booked in the 22nd minute for a foul during build up play just outside of the offensive box.

Alexis Vega was shown the first yellow for Mexico after he crashed into Canadian midfielder Ali Ahmed as he tried to break in on a counter-attack.

Davies fired a quality free kick at the Mexican net in the 30th minute, but he was turned away by keeper Luis Malagón.

Alistair Johnston picked up a caution in the 33rd minute when he stopped Vega as he advanced on the Canadian net.

Álvarez headed the ball into the Canadian net for Mexico in the 39th minute, but was flagged offside as he moved early on a free kick.

Johan Vásquez was shown a yellow for Mexico in the 43rd minute for a high challenge on Canadian forward Cyle Larin.

Mexico entered play 19th in FIFA’s World Rankings, while Canada sits 31st overall.

The winner of the semifinal between Canada and Mexico will face Panama in Sunday’s final.

Panama scored a 94th-minute goal to upset the host United States in the first semifinal earlier on Thursday.

CANADA STARTING XI

MEXICO STARTING XI